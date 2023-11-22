Headlines

DNA TV Show: Israel agrees on ceasefire on conditions of Hamas, what are they?

You have seen pictures of Israel's attacks and the situation in the Gaza Strip for the last 46 days. But Israel, which has been adamant on eliminating Hamas for the last month, has now agreed to a 4-day ceasefire.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 22, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

Israel's war against Hamas completed 47 days today. You have seen pictures of Israel's attacks and the situation in the Gaza Strip for the last 46 days. But Israel, which has been adamant on eliminating Hamas for the last month, has now agreed to a 4-day ceasefire. Some are calling it Israel's master stroke while others are seeing it as Israel's surrender to Hamas. 

Actually, Qatar, Turkey and America have been making efforts for the past several days regarding a ceasefire. These countries got success in this on the 47th day, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a cabinet meeting late on Tuesday night, in which a ceasefire was agreed upon. Israel will now observe a temporary ceasefire for 4 days. But the biggest thing here is that Netanyahu has agreed to a ceasefire on the terms of Hamas.

Conditions set by Hamas

  • The first condition of Hamas is that it will release only 50 out of 240 hostages. Israel agrees to this.
  • Among the 50 hostages that Hamas will release, only women and children will be included. No hostage soldier will be released. Israel agreed to this also.
  • Hamas set a condition that Israel would have to release 150 Palestinian prisoners. Israel agreed to this also.
  • Hamas has a condition that it will release hostages in groups of 12 to 13 every day, in exchange for which there will be a one-day ceasefire, Israel is ready for this.
  • Hamas' condition is that drone surveillance will have to be stopped over South Gaza for 6 hours, from 10 am to 4 pm. Israel is ready to do this.
  • Among the 50 hostages that Hamas will release, there will be 30 children, 12 women and 8 elderly women. Israel agreed to this also.

Currently, a 4-day ceasefire has been announced, after this deadline if Israel agrees to release 150 more Palestinian prisoners. So Hamas can release 10 hostages in exchange for a 24-hour ceasefire.

It is a matter of relief to have a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, but it seems more like Israel's surrender to Hamas because of the conditions that have been agreed for the ceasefire. All those conditions have been set by Hamas and Israel agreed to accept these conditions. However, the Israeli Prime Minister is saying that if anything goes wrong, the action to take revenge on Hamas will start again.

Read: J-K: Four Army personnel martyred in encounter with terrorists in Rajouri

The question is what suddenly happened on the 47th day of the war when Netanyahu agreed to accept the conditions of Hamas. It is being said that Israel is doing this for the release of 50 hostages. Because liberating its people has been Israel's priority. There is nothing wrong in protecting our citizens. Israel started the war against Hamas to avenge the massacre committed by Hamas terrorists by entering Israel on October 7. But the common people of Gaza have also had to pay the price of this war.

