DNA TV Show: Analysis of energy and health drinks in India

The word 'Health Drink' is not present in rules made under FSS ACT 2006.

FSSAI (Food Safety and Standards Authority of India) has given strict instructions to e-commerce companies regarding health and energy drinks. It asked all e-commerce Food Business Operators (FBOs) to ensure appropriate categorization of food products being sold on their websites. It gave instructions to remove categories like 'Energy Drinks or Health Drinks'. The word 'Health Drink' is not present in rules made under FSS ACT 2006. Therefore, there is no such thing as a health drink or energy drink.

Companies have been asked to promote and sell products used with milk or products with high caffeine content as 'Proprietary Food'. To stop the companies doing arbitrariness in the name of energy or health drinks, a few days ago 'National Commission for Protection of Child Rights' had written a letter to the Ministry of Health, FSSAI, Ministry of Consumer Affairs in this matter. After this, the Food Regulator issued an advisory.

E-commerce companies also create a category of Energy Drink or Health Drink on their website and add many products to it. FSSAI considers this as misleading. The food regulator has asked e-commerce food business operators to remove categories like 'Energy Drinks or Health Drinks'.

These days people think that their child will lag behind others because s/he is not taking healthy things. Hence, they started giving malt-based drinks mixed with milk to their children. They feel malt-based drinks increase milk energy and enhance mental and physical capacity of their child.

All the drinks that are mixed with milk are promoted saying that drinking it will improve health and increase height. Not only this, it is also said that the mind will also become sharp. In DNA, we earlier said that any malt-based product, which is often drunk or given by mixing it with milk, should not be considered an energy drink. It is not true that if a person makes his children drink a special malt drink, their height increases rapidly or their brain becomes faster than a computer. Despite this, in dozens of advertisements on TV, it is shown that the secret of the hero's power is a special malt drink.

Do you know how such drinks are sold in European countries? It may be sold to Indians with the pretext of increasing height, but in European countries, it is sold as 'warm and comforting drink'. Once in England, such a drink was being advertised as 'Health Drink'. But the UK Advertising Standards Authority, an organization that monitors ads, banned it and instructed not to do it again.