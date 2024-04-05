Heatwave warning: IMD predicts heat spell in several parts of India for next 2 days, check forecast here

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

Ladakh: Section 144 imposed in Leh ahead of Sonam Wangchuk’s ‘Pashmina march’

Earthquake of 4.8 magnitude shakes New York City area

This outsider was once waiter at Chinese food stall, one role changed his life, later played iconic villain in...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

RR vs RCB IPL 2024 Live Score: Royal Challengers Bengaluru eye win against formidable Rajasthan Royals

Highly effective home remedies to remove sun tan

Players with highest individual scores in IPL 2024

AI imagines Harry Potter characters playing cricket in wizarding world version of IPL

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Another Jolt To Congress! Gourav Vallabh Joins BJP, Hours After Quitting Congress | LS Polls 2024

BJP MP Hema Malini Reacts To Randeep Surjewala's 'Lick' Comment: 'They Target Me Because...'

Shocking! Paramilitary Jawan Dies After Shooting Himself At A Metro Station In Delhi | Delhi Metro

Ektaa Kapoor to introduce eight new faces in Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2

This outsider was once waiter at Chinese food stall, one role changed his life, later played iconic villain in...

Kalki 2898 AD release postponed due to Lok Sabha elections, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone-starrer to get new release date

HomeIndia

India

Heatwave warning: IMD predicts heat spell in several parts of India for next 2 days, check forecast here

The IMD advises people to minimize heat exposure by wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose cotton clothes, covering the head, and using hats, umbrellas, or cloths for shade.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Apr 05, 2024, 10:34 PM IST

article-main
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The India Meteorological Department has issued a warning stating that heat wave conditions are expected to persist over parts of east and peninsular India in the next two days. These regions include Odisha, Gangetic West Bengal, Jharkhand, Vidarbha, North Interior Karnataka, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, and Telangana. Over the past 24 hours, heat wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets of North Interior Karnataka, Rayalaseema, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and Yanam.

Heatwave is a critical condition where air temperature poses a threat to human health. It is defined based on specific temperature thresholds for a region, either in terms of actual temperature or deviation from normal. In some countries, it is determined using the heat index, considering temperature and humidity, or extreme percentiles of temperatures. For plains, a heat wave is considered when the maximum temperature reaches at least 40 degrees Celsius, and for hilly regions, it's at least 30 degrees Celsius.

The IMD advises people to minimize heat exposure by wearing lightweight, light-colored, loose cotton clothes, covering the head, and using hats, umbrellas, or cloths for shade.

On Thursday, maximum temperatures ranged from 40-42 degrees Celsius over many areas of Vidarbha, Telangana, and Rayalaseema, as well as parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Marathwada, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and North Interior Karnataka. Maximum temperature departures were above normal by 3-4 degrees Celsius in isolated pockets over Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Vidarbha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Gangetic West Bengal, Rayalaseema, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu.

Additionally, enhanced rainfall and thunderstorm activity are expected to continue over the northeastern part of the country until April 9, 2024. Another Western disturbance is anticipated to affect the Western Himalayan Region from April 10, 2024. This disturbance may bring light rainfall/snowfall to isolated places over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh-Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh on April 5-6, 10-11, and over Uttarakhand over the next 7 days.

IMD also predicts rainfall at isolated places over Rajasthan on April 5-6, 10-11, 2024. Moreover, a cyclonic circulation persists over north Bangladesh, while another lies over east Assam and neighboring areas. Under their influence, widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall/snowfall with isolated thunderstorms and lightning are expected over Arunachal Pradesh; scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall with isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) over Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura over the next 7 days.

 

 

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

At least 25 killed in Iran terror attack

'Israel has not done enough': US President Biden expresses 'outrage' over death of 7 aid workers in Gaza strike

Sunny Deol's biggest flop was expected to break Gadar records, led to protests, theatre owners pulled down film after..

Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss set to return as Neo, Trinity in Matrix 5; will be first installment in franchise to...

SRH vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Jhanak Shukla? Karishma Kaa Karishma star, who has worked with Shah Rukh Khan, here's how she looks now

Sanya Malhotra raises temperature in Thailand, shares sizzling photos in bikini

April Fools' Day: 6 most controversial pranks in Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana inaugurates Chandigarh transgender community’s food truck, fans call him ‘real life hero’

Streaming This Week: The Great Indian Kapil Show, Inspector Rishi, Patna Shuklla, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement