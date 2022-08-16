DNA Special: PM Modi's 'Panch Pran' to make India a developed nation in next 25 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering Independence Day speech from ramparts of Red Fort

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the time has come to cleanse the country of corruption and nepotism and asked people to have “nafrat” (hatred) for these evils, asserting these two main challenges are not confined to politics alone, and also set a 'Panch Pran' (five resolves) target to make India a developed nation in 25 years.

The five vows that PM Modi urged people to take to achieve this goal are: first, move forward with bigger resolves and resolve of a “developed” India; second, erase all traces of servitude; third, be proud of our legacy; fourth, the strength of our unity; and fifth, duties of citizens which include the PM and CMs.

The prime minister said these five resolves will be the key to a developed country when India completes its 100 years of independence in 2047.

The dream of ‘Vishwaguru India’, which Prime Minister Modi has seen on completion of 100 years of independence, is contained in these five vows, which should be taken by every citizen. PM Modi said the government has also left no stone unturned in fulfilling these promises at its level.

Cleanliness campaign, vaccination, electricity connection, open defecation free, use of solar energy for developed India, these are the standards of developed India.

The example of freedom from the thought of slavery is the new national education policy, which is the way to get rid of the thinking of slavery.

Joint family, love of nature, protection of environment are part of our heritage, which the Prime Minister has mentioned in his speech.

Gender equality, India First and respect for women are symbols of our unity and solidarity. And the fulfillment of duties like saving electricity, full use of water available in the fields, chemical-free farming prepares the way for the progress of the country.