DNA Special: How much does a doctor earn in India?

In this era of the corona epidemic, when people feel that doctors earn in lakhs and crores, we will tell you how much money a doctor actually earns in a month.

Doctors are standing in the front line to deal with the coronavirus epidemic around the world. During the Corona period, it has been ingrained in people's minds that doctors get huge salaries, they rob patients and are deliberately taking the wrong advantage of people in this difficult time.

But today, we will introduce you to those doctors of government hospitals who are treating patients alongside their studies. Some of these doctors are called junior residents and some are called senior residents. These are the people who have to search for a permanent job for themselves after a few years of practice.

Let us explain to you the process of becoming a doctor. Students who want to become a doctor prepare for NEET exam after Class 12. Every year, lakhs of students appear for the NEET exam, and only a few qualify.

In the year 2019, a total of 15,19,375 students and in the year 2020, 15,97,435 students took the NEET exam, out of which, about 7,97,000 students in 2019 and 7,71,499 students in 2020 were able to pass.

There are only 83,075 MBBS seats in the country, which means every year, the same number of students are able to get admission to medical colleges for MBBS. This means that even getting selected is not easy.

It takes 4.5 years for a student to study MBBS, after which he has to do rural practice or internship for 1 year. To become a specialist in a particular field after internship, one has to be a postgraduate, for which he has to take the exam of NEET PG.

After this, the MBBS student works as a Junior Resident for 3 years, then for the next three years, he has to practice as a Senior Resident, for which he also has to take an exam. Only after passing this exam, a student becomes a Super Specialist Doctor.

A student has to work hard for 13 years after 12th to become a doctor. But here too, his journey does not end. Rather, his journey begins with the search for work. There is a shortage of doctors in India, so new doctors get work, but how much do they earn in this journey of 13 years?

During an MBBS internship of 1 year, trainee doctors can earn 15 to 20 thousand rupees. If there is a Junior Resident Doctor in a good government hospital, then the earnings range from 60 to 90 thousand rupees.

If you are in a government or a private hospital in a small town, then the earnings are very less.

Senior Resident Doctor also gets Rs 60,000 to Rs 1.25 lakh during 3 years. Salary is very less in state medical colleges and even less in private medical colleges.

Whereas, the people who do an MBA earn Rs 12 lakh rupees annually in their first job itself. If you have done MBA from IIM then the initial package would be Rs 22 lakh for the year. Whereas after doing MBBS, the initial package of doctors is around Rs 6 lakh annually. Imagine how big the difference is.

There are only 12,30,000 allopathy doctors in our country and out of these only 3,30,000 are super-specialists. According to the US Center for Disease Dynamic and Policy report, India needs 6 lakh more doctors. India has 0.8 percent doctor per 1000 people whereas according to WHO, there must be at least one doctor per 1000 people.

The number of government medical colleges in India is very less. The government spends only 2% of the total GDP on health care. Despite the low salary, the feeling of insecurity in government hospitals and the position of being posted in the village countryside without facilities, if a person becomes a doctor, then he deserves special respect.