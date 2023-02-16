DNA Special: Chetan Sharma’s sting operation makes waves in BCCI, shakes up India’s cricket industry

Just a few hours after the explosive sting operation carried out by Zee News, BCCI chief selector Chetan Sharma’s allegations and shocking revelations have been making waves in the cricket industry, leaving millions of cricket fans shocked.

Team India's Chief Selector Chetan Sharma made such revelations on Zee News camera, which has caused a stir in the BCCI. Cricket lovers across the country, and budding players, are shocked to hear such things from their country's team selectors.

The first thing to say is that Virat Kohli's captaincy went because Chetan Sharma and Sourav Ganguly did not like him.

Secondly, the players who are playing continuously in Team India are players with whom Chief Selector Chetan Sharma has a very close relationship.

The third thing is that players use injections that are not caught in dope tests to show themselves fit.

The fourth thing is that the player coming to the Indian team is selected not on his talent, but on the likes and dislikes of Chetan Sharma.

Fifthly, cricket in India is being run only by Chief Selector Chetan Sharma, and no one else.

Chetan means that whether cricket lovers keep screaming, players keep crying, or whether emerging players of cricket retire by scoring runs in domestic cricket, Team India will run according to Chetan Sharma. The reason for this is the failure of the BCCI. Cricket lovers across the country are feeling cheated by our sting operation.

Chief selector Chetan Sharma continues to be the selection god of the Indian cricket team. Chetan Sharma's reach is probably so high that the BCCI is not doing anything even after seeing everything. Meanwhile, Virat Kohly fans are not happy about what big cricket legends like the chief selector and former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly allegedly did to him.

After the big revelations made by the BCCI official, Virat Kohli's Instagram story is becoming very viral on social media. Seeing the caption of this story, people are saying that it has been put about Chetan Sharma's sting. His Instagram story reads, “Karma... Life is a boomerang. You get what you give.”

Chetan Sharma openly admitted that Team India players take injections and get a certificate of fitness, quoting the example of star player Jasprit Bumrah in his revelations. He revealed how Bumrah was not fit to perform in the World Cup but was still cleared in his fitness test.

It is possible that the ICC will also take action on the issue of taking injections to pass their medical fitness. The BCCI is yet to issue an official statement on the entire matter, as cricket fans in India are anxiously awaiting their reply.

