Ayushman Bharat: Why rob Delhi of a world-class health scheme?

Headlines

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

Meet founder of Rs 422 crore revenue company who gets only Rs 15000 per month salary; know his net worth

UP boy, who was slapped by classmates on teacher's instruction, moves to another school

Raksha Bandhan 2023: WhatsApp messages to share with your siblings

DNA TV Show: How VHP and others took out Shobha Yatra in Nuh despite no permission

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

Meet founder of Rs 422 crore revenue company who gets only Rs 15000 per month salary; know his net worth

UP boy, who was slapped by classmates on teacher's instruction, moves to another school

8 Symptoms of vitamin B12 deficiency

8 highest-grossing adult-rated Bollywood movies, here’s where OMG 2 stands

AI imagines Harry Potter characters as Balenciaga models

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Beyond Chandrayaan-3: A look at ISRO's upcoming grand space missions to Sun, Mars and beyond

G20 Summit: Schools, Malls, Banks Closed; Know Restrictions From Sep 8-10 In Delhi

Big Announcement! Shah Rukh Khan finally announces the release date of Jawan trailer, know here

Vivek Agnihotri says he 'resigned mentally from Bollywood' due to 'dumb' stars: 'I am far more intelligent than them'

Yash Raj Films announce launch of new 'singing superstar' Bhajan Kumar, leave fans curious

Yaariyan 2: SGPC accuses makers of hurting religious sentiments; directors Radhika Rao, Vinay Sapru issue clarification

HomeAnalysis

Analysis

Ayushman Bharat: Why rob Delhi of a world-class health scheme?

It is not res integra anymore that the right to health has been held to be a deemed fundamental right.

article-main
Latest News

Gaurang Kanth

Updated: Dec 09, 2019, 08:37 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While Article 21 of the Constitution of India guarantees every person protection of life and personal liberty, it connotes a much wider meaning, which includes the right to human dignity, right to health, right to receive medical care etc. It encompasses within its fold some of the finer facets of human civilization which make life worth living.

It is not res integra anymore that the right to health has been held to be a deemed fundamental right. Article 47 of our Constitution reinforces that it is for the State to secure the health of its citizens as its primary duty.

Furthermore, Article 25 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, to which India is a signatory, ensures the right to standard of adequate living for health and well-being of an individual including adequate medical care and the right to security in the event of sickness, disability etc.

Due to the enormous challenges faced by India’s health sector, including high expenditures, low financial protection and no health insurance coverage or protection, prompting impoverishment and poverty by virtue of high medical and hospitalization costs, the Central Government, with a view to ensure universal access to quality health care services without having to face financial hardship, conceptualized the “Ayushman Bharat Scheme”, in order to fulfil the vision of Health for All and Universal Health Coverage enshrined in the National Health Policy, 2017.

The Scheme has a two-legged approach, namely (i) Health and Wellness Centres; and (ii) National Health Protection Scheme. The former seeks to construct around 1,50,000 Health and Wellness Centres across the country and ensure comprehensive primary health care services. Whereas, the latter seeks to provide a comprehensive health insurance scheme.

The Central Government seeks to provide an insurance cover of Rs 5 Lakh per family per year, with no cap on family size and age, including pre and post hospitalization expense, by defining 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and daycare treatments including medicines, diagnostics and transport.

The Central Government has allocated an amount of Rs 6,400 crore for the implementation of the scheme in the current financial year i.e. 2019-20, having benefitted over 20 lakh patients with access to much cheaper drugs till date and almost 70,000 hospitals having applied for empanelment under the said scheme.

The State Governments are expected to set up State Health Agencies to implement the scheme in their respective states so that the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, being centrally sponsored, is availed by every deserving citizen of the country. It, being the bounden duty of the State Government since the subject of “Public health and sanitation; hospitals and dispensaries” falls solely under the ambit of the State List in the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution.

Therefore, with the sole objective of public welfare in mind, altogether, a total of 32 States and Union Territories have signed a Memorandum with the Central Government to implement the Scheme and provide the benefits to their respective local citizens.

However, it is quite cryptic as to why the Government of NCT of Delhi has neither signed any Memorandum with the Central Government nor has adopted the said scheme for the benefit and welfare of its citizens.

The denial of benefits of the scheme to millions of citizens of Delhi is not only violative of Article 21, but also blatantly violates the provisions of Article 14 of the Constitution, which aims to establish “Equality of Status and Opportunity” to every person.

Thus, the Government of NCT of Delhi is in direct abrogation of the rights and liberties of its local residents and inhabitants, juxtaposed with the citizens of other States of the country, enjoying the benefits of the scheme. The citizens would be in a position to avail quality medical facilities all over the country under the said scheme from various hospitals that would come under the purview of the scheme.

Such denial by the Government of NCT of Delhi is further incongruous with the Doctrine of Good Governance, which categorically requires any Government to rise above their political interests and act only in public interest and for welfare of its people.

Public policy, is not the policy of a particular Government. The political apathy of the Government of NCT of Delhi specifically lacks rationale and sensitivity towards the common citizens. It must be mentioned that political vendetta must never stand in the way of public welfare. Governments are expected to rise above the nexus of vested interests and nepotism and eschew window-dressing and that the principles of governance have to be tested on the touchstone of justice, equity, fair play.

In a democracy, it is legitimate for the citizens to expect that the Government of the day would treat the public interests as primary.

In view of the foregoing, it is trite to mention the maxim “Salus Populi Suprema Lex Esto”, which means that the health of the people must be the supreme law. It must not only be kept in books but be implemented in effect. All policies, schemes or provisions introduced in the interest of communal harmony and for prevalence of good governance must be given effect to without any political controversy.

(Gaurang Kanth is an advocate in the Supreme Court of India. The views in the above article are the personal views of the author and do not reflect the views DNA)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Asia Cup 2023 schedule: Know match fixtures, India vs Pakistan match date, venue and timings, how to watch online

Rs 7800 crore company’s stock plunges over 10 percent after CEO resigns due to…

'Superhuman with a heart of gold': CISF officer opens up on his interaction with MS Dhoni at Ranchi airport

Why designing the Indian Constitution was a long and tedious process

Fan asks Shah Rukh Khan if Salman Khan is promoting Jawan with his new bald look, actor's reply wins internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE