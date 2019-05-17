Very difficult to fight organised players with big pockets, says traders' federation

Headlines

Meet man who worked in Rs 5,77,000 crore company, now joins Byju’s in key role

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Tomato prices to come down to Rs 50 per kg from August 15 in these cities

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

Asia Cup 2023: Rishabh Pant shares update on KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer's 'comeback'

Diabetes tips: Spices to control blood sugar levels

Caffeine Intake: How consuming too much caffeine can effect your health

7 yoga asanas for hypothyroidism

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Elvish Yadav Has An Edge Over Abhishek Malhan | DNA India Poll

Bigg Boss OTT 2: From Elvish Yadav To Abhishek Malhan, Emotional Bonds Witnessed This Season

Terrorist Javed Mattoo's brother Rayees Mattoo hoists tricolour, tells him to ditch Pakistan

Anil Sharma compares Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2 with Ramayana and Mahabharata: Watch

Bigg Boss OTT finale: Pooja Bhatt evicted from Salman Khan's show?

'Who are they?': Sameer Wankhede says he doesn't know who Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone are, calls himself 'man of law'

HomeAhmedabad

Ahmedabad

Very difficult to fight organised players with big pockets, says traders' federation

They have warned that if traditional retail sector is not given due safeguards, it will cause large scale joblessness in the country

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 17, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Unorganised retailers have demanded a level playing field in terms bank finance, ease of compliance in the proposed Retail Trade Policy, for which the central Commerce and Industries ministry has called a meeting on Friday. They have warned that if traditional retail sector is not given due safeguards, it will cause large scale joblessness in the country.

Federation of All India Traders, which is one of the organisations representing unorganised retailers, in a memorandum to the ministry said that traditional retailers are pitched in an uneven fight against organised retail giants and e-commerce companies as the retail sector in the country is witnessing a sea change.

"We seek a level playing field. The current scenario is such that it is very difficult to put a fight against organised players with big pockets," said V K Bansal, general secretary of the Federation in a proposal to the government. One of the major interventions, it has sought is the access to institutional finance in absence of they they have to resort to costly private finance which leads to parallel economy. "Only four per cent of bank finance is for unorganised retailers. Inspite of repeated guidelines by RBI to provide bank finance to micro and small enterprises, banks are not doing the same as traders do not have the collateral to offer," said Bansal.

Federation president Jayendra Tanna warned that any harm to neighbourhood shops will create large scale joblessness, as these shopkeepers are not only self employed but also employ others. There are close to six crore shops employing 25 crore persons. It requires less capital and less infrastructure and can employ persons with rudimentary skills. "This sector has taken a severe beating because of demonetization and premature roll out of GST. If the damage is not controlled in a time bound manner, it will have cascading social and economic impact," said Tanna.

The federation has urged the government to come out with a policy that encourages honest businessmen and is compliance friendly.

DEMANDS

  • Federation said that it is not that the traditional retailers are oblivious to the necessity of changing as per changing times, but reiterated that they need hand-holding from the government.
     
  • It urged government to come out with a policy that encourages honest businessmen and is compliance friendly. 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet India's third richest man with net worth Rs 258000 crore, only behind Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani

Delhi Services Bill, 6 others get President’s assent, become laws

Watch: Rohit Sharma visits Tirupati Balaji temple with wife Ritika Sajdeh ahead of Asia Cup 2023

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in Uttarakhand, Bihar, UP for next few days; check full list here

Chaleya: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara's charming chemistry in Arijit Singh, Shilpa Rao, Anirudh's Jawan song impresses fans

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE