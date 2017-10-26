Train drivers wary as stone pelting cases rise

The Western Railway Employees Union most incidents take place when trains pass residential areas of the city

The locomotive pilots of Ahmedabad Division Railways are wary of driving their trains, given a steep increase in incidents of stone pelting. 2017 saw more than 80 cases of stone pelting at engine personnel, with at least two pilots suffering eye injuries from shattered glass.

According to a member of the Western Railway Employees' Union (WREU), most incidents take place when trains pass residential areas of the city. Both children and adults are suspected of being behind the stone-throwing.

Most number of incidents take place between Nadiad and Anand, Vatva-Maninagar, and Sabarmati-Chandlodia. Sanjay Suryabali, a member of WREU, said, "The incidents happen near the crossing gate areas. As per the Railway rule, the locomotive pilot has to start blowing the horn 250 metres before each crossing/gates," he explained.

"Since the horn is a high-pitched one, people living nearby get irritated and start pelting stones. At other times, however, children do it for fun." The Railways authorities, he claimed, have not done anything yet to address the problem. In September, Nilesh Kumar, a pilot, suffered glass injuries to his eye after a stone shattered the window and hit his body. Kumar was treated at LG hospital and a case was lodged with the GRP and local police.

Pradeep Sharma, Public Relation Officer(PRO) of Ahmedabad Division of Western Railway said, "Regarding the matter, we have increased the deployment of Railway Protection force staff at the particular location to put a watch during night and day."

