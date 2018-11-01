Supreme Court collegium for transfer of Justice Akil Kureshi

The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the transfer of justice Akil Kureshi of Gujarat High Court to Bombay High Court. Justice Kureshi, being considered as one of the finest judges of Gujarat High Court is also its seniormost judge after Chief Justice R Subhash Reddy.

The collegium comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and justices MB Lokur, Kurian Joseph, AK Sikri, and SA Bobde, made the recommendation in the interest of "better administration of justice" at Bombay High Court.

Elevated as a judge of the Gujarat High Court on March 7, 2004, Justice Kureshi has delivered path-breaking judgments on law points, many of which were challenged in the Supreme Court, only to be upheld by it. As an advocate who started his practice in July 1983, he represented the Union government as an additional central government standing counsel. He also handled cases related to land acquisition, criminal matters, income tax and service matters.

Apart from Kureshi, the collegium has also recommended the transfer of seven judges to the high courts of Hyderabad, Karnataka, Bombay, Punjab and Haryana, Orissa, and Jharkhand.