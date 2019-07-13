Rajkot: Post cops' suicide, officials to submit service arms when off duty

After two police personnel committed suicide in Rajkot on Thursday by shooting themselves with their service revolvers, on Friday afternoon, Rajkot police commissioner Manoj Agrawal issued a notification directing armed assistant sub-inspector, head constable and constable level police personnel to submit their service firearms at their respective police stations before going off duty.

When DNA contacted Manoj Agrawal to confirm the issuance of the notification, he said, "This directive is already a part of the force's manual. You can use a weapon only on duty and are not supposed to carry them off duty. So, we have only reiterated it with this notification. Police personnel at headquarters and police stations shouldn't carry ammunition when off duty, as taking weapons home is not advisable."

"Unfortunately, after Thursday's incident, we found two services revolvers at the crime spot. Those shouldn't have been there," Agrawal added.

All zones of Rajkot police were sent the message that carrying service weapons should only be allowed to officers, after a proper assessment of the requirement for the particular personnel.

When asked why inspectors and sub-inspectors were excluded from the order, Ravi Mohan Saini, DCP of Rajkot Police, said, "It's not a blanket ban. A proper assessment will be carried out by the ACP and inspector of the police station about the requirement to carry the weapon. A sub-inspector level officer is usually involved in raids and other operations and the inspector leads the team. This is why it is not implemented on them."

On Thursday morning, an assistant sub-inspector and constable of the surveillance squad, posted with the Rajkot University police station, were found dead with bullet injuries in a room near Rajkot 150 Feet Ring Road.

Primary investigation revealed that the duo, who the police suspect were in a relationship, committed suicide by shooting themselves with a service revolver.

The deceased were identified as Raviraj Sinh Jadeja, a constable of 2011 batch and Khushboo Kanabar, ASI of 2016 batch.