PM Narendra Modi to land in Gujarat today, to address two rallies in state

Prime minister Narendra Modi will address two public meetings in Gujarat on Wednesday, his first visit to his home state since announcement of elections on March 10, while Congress president Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit the state on April 15.

Gujarat BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya told reporters that Modi will address rallies at Junagadh Agricultural University and Songadh in Tapi district.

He said that the PM will reach Rajkot at 9.30 am, from where he will travel to Junagadh in a helicopter.

"He will address a public meeting at Junagadh at 10.10 am, and then travel to Songadh, where he will address a meeting at 12.45," he said.

The BJP's media coordinator Prashant Vala said that the Prime Minister is expected to address four-five more rallies in the state in the run-up to the elections, adding that one of the rallies would take place in Anand, while locations of the remaining meetings are in the process of being finalised.

Meanwhile, Congress sources said that party president Rahul Gandhi would be visiting Gujarat on April 15, and address a public meeting at Rajula in the Amreli district. They added that he would be visiting Gujarat at least once more before the elections. It is reported that Priyanka Gandhi would also be addressing a couple of public meetings in the state.

GUJARAT LINE-UP