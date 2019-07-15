Jailer recovers mobile phone from Birju Kishore Salla's cell

The phone was in a working condition but was without a sim card

On Saturday, the Ranip police lodged a complaint against a Sabarmati prisoner Birju Kishore Salla, after jail officials recovered a phone from his cell.

Salla, a Mumbai businessman, is facing life imprisonment in the Sabarmati Central Jail of Ahmedabad after being found guilty of raising a secuirty threat aboard the Jet Airways Mumbai- Delhi flight in 2017.

While on a routine check, officials recovered an Android phone hidden under Salla's bed. The phone was in a working condition but was without a sim card.

Jailer Jitendra Sinh lodged a complaint and the further investigation is being conducted by Special Operation Group (SOG) crime. Cops suspect that Salla got the phone first and was waiting for sim cards when officials found it.

Salla, 37, was accused of creating a hijack scare by planting a threat note written in English and Urdu in the tissue paper box of the aircraft's toilet on October 30, 2017. Salla became the first person to be put under the "national no-fly list", and was also the first to be booked under Anti Hijacking Act.