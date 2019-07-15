Jailer recovers mobile phone from Birju Kishore Salla's cell

Headlines

How to open SBI PPF account online, step-by-step guide

This superstar has not won a single Filmfare Award for Best Actress, after 7 nominations, best friend of a superstar

Apple Watch Series 8 worth Rs 50,900 on Amazon, Rs 2000 ‘copy’ on delivery, scam shocks netizens

PM Modi visit: France likely to use India's UPI payment system, first European giant to so, full details

Protective elephant herd forms circle to shield young ones from predators, video is viral

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA: How the people of the village got trapped in the web of diseases?

Extraordinary Pakistani family holds Guinness Record as all 9 members share same birthday, details here

Wordle 754 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 13

Superfoods for long and strong hair

8 Times Deepika Padukone stole the show with her cameo

10 foods that increase heart attack, stroke risk

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

DNA | China engineered COVID Bioweapon! Wuhan researcher’s shocking revelations

How four children survived for 40 days in the Amazon jungle after plane crash? All you need to know

DNA: PM Modi holds bilateral talks with world leaders at the G7 Summit in Japan

Gajraj Rao reveals why he refused to reduce his fees, says ‘I have slept hungry, listened to abuse…’

Akshay Kumar reduces his fees by significant amount after recent flops? Know how much he charged for OMG 2

Meet actor with highest paid bodyguard in India, its not Salman Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan

HomeAhmedabad

gaming

Jailer recovers mobile phone from Birju Kishore Salla's cell

The phone was in a working condition but was without a sim card

article-main
Latest News

dna Correspondent

Updated: Jul 15, 2019, 06:40 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

On Saturday, the Ranip police lodged a complaint against a Sabarmati prisoner Birju Kishore Salla, after jail officials recovered a phone from his cell.

Salla, a Mumbai businessman, is facing life imprisonment in the Sabarmati Central Jail of Ahmedabad after being found guilty of raising a secuirty threat aboard the Jet Airways Mumbai- Delhi flight in 2017.

While on a routine check, officials recovered an Android phone hidden under Salla's bed. The phone was in a working condition but was without a sim card.

Jailer Jitendra Sinh lodged a complaint and the further investigation is being conducted by Special Operation Group (SOG) crime. Cops suspect that Salla got the phone first and was waiting for sim cards when officials found it.

Salla, 37, was accused of creating a hijack scare by planting a threat note written in English and Urdu in the tissue paper box of the aircraft's toilet on October 30, 2017. Salla became the first person to be put under the "national no-fly list", and was also the first to be booked under Anti Hijacking Act.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara to have romantic scenes in Jawan? Vignesh Shivan drops major hint

EPFO Updates: Last date today to apply for higher pension, check list of documents required

Yamuna water level breaks 45-year-old record in Delhi, reaches 207.55 meters, many evacuated

WhatsApp rolls out new design for Apple iPhone users with latest update

Delhi flood update: Yamuna to be at peak flow today, spills into Kashmere Gate, Ring road

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Who is Nisha Upadhyay? Bhojpuri singer who suffered bullet injury at live show in Patna

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

IPL 2023: Mankad's fifty, Pooran's blitz power Lucknow Super Giants to thrilling win over Sunrisers Hyderabad

Remember Hrithik Roshan's sister in Agneepath aka Kanika Tiwari? Here's how glamorous she looks now

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE