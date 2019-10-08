Gujaratâ€™s richest add 21% wealth in a year
Gautam Adani & family: Rs 94,500 cr â€“ Adani Ports & SEZ
Gautam Adani
The very fact that Ahmedabad produced the most number of entrepreneurs in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019, right after the top 4 metros, testifies that Gujarat has become the fastest wealth and value creating state in India.â€• Anas Rehman, Co-founder and MD, Hurun Report India
Gautam Adani & family: Rs 94,500 cr – Adani Ports & SEZ
Pankaj Patel: Rs 22,200 cr – Cadila Healthcare
Karsan Patel: Rs 12,200 cr – Nirma
Bhadresh Shah: Rs 10,900 cr – AIA Engineering
Samir Mehta: Rs 9,700 cr – Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Samir Mehta: Rs 9,700 cr – Torrent Pharmaceuticals
Bindiben Binish Chudgar: Rs 8,000 cr – Intas Pharmaceuticals
Parul Urmish Chudgar: Rs 8,000 cr – Intas Pharmaceuticals
Binaben Nimish Chudgar: Rs 7,900 cr – Intas Pharmaceuticals
Rakesh Karsanbhai Patel: Rs 7,500 cr – Nirma
HIGHLIGHTS
- 65 individuals across 58 business houses have wealth worth over Rs 1,000 crore
- Cumulative weath of these individuals grew from Rs 2,54,400 crore in 2018 to Rs 3,06,500 crore in 2019, an increase of 21 per cent
- Their average wealth grew from Rs 4,386 crore to Rs 4,715 crore in a year
- Gautum Adani tops the Gujarat list for sixth year in a row
- Nationally, cumulative wealth has increased from Rs 49,49,000 crore to Rs 50,30,100 crore, a rise of 2 per cent
- Average wealth dropped from Rs 5,948 crore to Rs 5,278 crore, a drop of 11 per cent
- The number of USD billionaires from Gujarat rises from 6 to 10 this year
- 49 hail from Ahmedabad. 8 individuals from Surat, 6 from Rajkot and 2 from Vadodara feature in the list as well.
- Intas Pharmaceuticals contributes highest number of individuals – nine - from a single organization in the state; followed by Torrent Pharmaceuticals with eight entrants.
- 13 new additions from Gujarat in national list
- 953 individuals across 41 industries feature in the national list
-
- 10 women from Gujarat feature on the list
-
- IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019 isa compilation of the richest individuals in India having a net worth of INR 1,000 crore or more