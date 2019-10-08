Gujaratâ€™s richest add 21% wealth in a year

The very fact that Ahmedabad produced the most number of entrepreneurs in the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2019, right after the top 4 metros, testifies that Gujarat has become the fastest wealth and value creating state in India.â€• Anas Rehman, Co-founder and MD, Hurun Report India

Gautam Adani & family: Rs 94,500 cr – Adani Ports & SEZ

Pankaj Patel: Rs 22,200 cr – Cadila Healthcare

Karsan Patel: Rs 12,200 cr – Nirma

Bhadresh Shah: Rs 10,900 cr – AIA Engineering

Samir Mehta: Rs 9,700 cr – Torrent Pharmaceuticals

Bindiben Binish Chudgar: Rs 8,000 cr – Intas Pharmaceuticals

Parul Urmish Chudgar: Rs 8,000 cr – Intas Pharmaceuticals

Binaben Nimish Chudgar: Rs 7,900 cr – Intas Pharmaceuticals

Rakesh Karsanbhai Patel: Rs 7,500 cr – Nirma

