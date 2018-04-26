Gujarat Congress stages protests against FRC Act's failure

The Congress alleged that the government and private schools were hand-in-glove and were playing with the education of children of the common people

Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee staged a protest against the Gujarat government claiming the the Fees Regulatory Committee Act had failed.

Gujarat Congress chief Amit Chavda and leaders and workers of the party 's city unit reached the office of the District Education Officer in Ahmedabad and demonstrated with placards and sloganerring. Around 100 workers remonstrated for one hour.

Chavda said, "This state government and private school owners are hand-in- glove right from the time the Fees Regulation Committee Act was mooted and formed. The BJP got votes by propagating this Act and fooled the voters. After they won the elections, they have surrendered to the private schools. They are not serious about implementing the Act."

The Congress workers and leaders held such protests across eight major cities in the state and party headquarters in all 33 districts in Gujarat. The Congress leaders also alleged that the state government encouraged private schools to not implement the Right To Education Act (RTE) and that has made education unaffordable for the common man.