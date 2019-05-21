Headlines

DPIL promoter Sumit Bhatnagar withdraws bail plea from Gujarat High Court

Sumit had moved the high court seeking a month-long bail to help his daughter, who is a special child, with her subject selection in class XI and her ongoing psychiatric treatment.

dna Correspondent

Updated: May 21, 2019, 06:15 AM IST

Diamond Power Infrastructure Limited's (DPIL) promoter Sumit Bhatnagar, who is behind bars in connection with a Rs 2,654 crore bank fraud case, had to withdraw his bail plea from Gujarat High Court on Monday after the court clarified that it is not inclined to entertain his plea. Sumit had moved the high court seeking a month-long bail to help his daughter, who is a special child, with her subject selection in class XI and her ongoing psychiatric treatment.

The court on May 14 admitted his plea and sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the bank fraud case. The counsel for CBI also submitted that there was no need to grant him bail, considering that the probe in the case is going on.

On the contrary, counsel for Sumit argued that although it was true that he had been released on temporary bail on several occasions, he had not violated any of the bail conditions and had surrendered on time. It argued that the accused is seeking bail on a humanitarian ground. However, the arguments fell flat as the court refused to entertain Sumit's plea.

According to his advocate Amit Nair, he has been granted temporary bail on five occasions post his arrest in the bank fraud case in April, 2018.

Case against Bhatnagars

CBI had registered a criminal case in March 2018 against the Bhatnagar brothers, Amit and Sumit, and their father Suresh, all promoters of DPIL, for fraudulently availing credit facilities from a consortium of 11 banks since 2008, leaving an outstanding debt of Rs 2654.40 crore as on June 29, 2016. CBI alleged that company and its directors managed to get loans and credit facilities despite having featured in the Reserve Bank of India's defaulters list.

