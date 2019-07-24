BJP wins Junagadh civic body, PM hails 'victory of politics of development'

The Bharatiya Janata Party has swept the Junagadh Municipal Corporation elections, winning 54 of 59 seats, with opposition Congress bagging just one seat. The NCP's score stood at 4.

Of the 60 seats in JMC, voting was held for 56 seats as three BJP candidates had already won uncontested. The form of one BJP nominee was rejected. The BJP's tally last time was 44 against the Congress' 15.

"We are grateful to the people of Junagadh for this grand victory. The Congress has won only one seat, which shows that the party is fading from the people's memory. The people of Junagadh have put their trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah," said state BJP unit president Jitu Vaghani.

Manjulaben Pansara was the only saving grace for the Congress. He won on a general seat from Ward No. 4.

PM Thanks Voters PM Narendra Modi thanked the people for BJP’s victory in Junagadh civic body elections and bypolls in panchayats He said people have ‘always put their trust on politics of development’

The Congress was affected by a leadership crisis after its city president Vinu Amipara, along with a large number of party workers, switched side to join BJP just before the election. The BJP had wrest control of the JMC from the Congress in the previous election.

Manish Doshi, chief spokesman of Congress said they accept the mandate with "utmost humility", though he blamed turncoats for his party's drubbing.

"The results are opposite to our expectations. I congratulate the winners and wish they will work in the interest of the people of Junagadh. It seems we failed to control the dissent within the party. We will also look at our weaknesses and take corrective action," Doshi told the media.

Of the 52 seats for which bypolls were held across district panchayats and taluka panchayats, the BJP won 42 seats. From a total of 111 seats, the BJP has got 96, Congress 8, NCP 4 and others 3. The Congress has lost 30 seats from its previous tally.

BJP spokesman Prashant Vala said the results prove that their party is gaining the mandate of the masses from panchayats to Parliament, while the Congress is losing ground.