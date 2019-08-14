Headlines

Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad to get more speed guns to rein in reckless motorists

In this regard, Police Commissioner AK Singh has issued a notification on speed limits of vehicles on Monday

Sharadkumar

Updated: Aug 14, 2019, 06:35 AM IST

With an aim to curb the speed menace, Ahmedabad traffic cops to get 15 more speed guns to catch the overspeeding vehicles on the city roads. In this regard, Police Commissioner AK Singh has issued a notification on speed limits of vehicles on Monday.

Gujarat Police in 2014 had purchased a total of 39-speed guns from a US-based company for Rs 3.9 cr. Of which only 5-speed guns were allotted to the traffic division of Ahmedabad Police department.

These five-speed guns were usually used on the outskirts of the city, like Narol, SG Highway, Sarkhej and Pirana to catch the over speeding vehicles.

Almost five years later, the traffic department of Ahmedabad police has decided to increase speed guns from 5 to 15 numbers and proposed to purchase them by the end of this year.

Confirming the proposal of 15 new speed guns Tejas Patel, DCP traffic said, "We have already asked the DGP regarding providing 15 new speed guns. unsure about the exact date but believe we will have speed guns by the end of this year." This move will help us capture more overspeeding vehicles and levy a heavy fine on them, he added.

Meanwhile, DCP Patel also said,"We have also proposed to add speed monitoring cameras in the project, which help us to monitor city roads and overspeeding could be stopped."

According to traffic officials, around 150-speed monitoring cameras will be installed at over 70 junctions of the city in near future.

Speed monitoring cameras will act exactly like the e-challan and will generate speeding tickets to the offenders.

The speed limit notification issued amid rising road accidents and deaths every day. Overspeeding one of the major factors behind rise in road accidents.

