Ahmedabad cops nab one in Chandkheda tap burglary case

On Monday, the Ahmedabad crime branch arrested one accused related to Chandkheda tap burglary case. Stolen taps worth Rs 10 lakh have been recovered from him.

The arrested accused has been identified as Laxman Kumavat, 28, a resident of Pancharipuri and native of Rajasthan. By profession, Kumavat is a driver.

Acting on a tip-off, the crime branch officials on Monday sent a team to Pancharipuri, where Kumavat was located. The accused was nabbed from the spot and the stolen taps along with the car used by the accused during the crime were recovered from him.

During interrogation, he revealed that the mastermind behind the Chandkheda burglary was his friend identified as Vinod Kumavat, a native of Rajasthan. On Sunday night, the accused entered the site after covering their faces. While two held the watchman at knife-point, the others carried out the loot.

"We have identified the remaining six accused in the case," said BV Gohil, ACP of Crime branch, adding, "During investigation, we came to know Kumavat was also involved in a murder case which took place in 2014; the case is lodged with Adalaj police station."