Ahmedabad: Alcoholic 'taps' innovation to fund habit

A case of theft was lodged with with Karanj police station on Monday after 64 brand new water taps were stolen from bathrooms and coolers of the City Session court. Cops have arrested a 52-year-old alcoholic for the crimes.

The accused has been identified as Manu Dantani (52), a resident of Chandrabhaga chal located in Ranip area. Dantani is unemployed and an alcoholic.

According to the police, a complaint was lodged by Yasvardan Mehta (48), a resident of Shastrinagar and employee with the Session court. He stated in his complaint that after the inauguration the City Session court in Karanj area, all the bathrooms and coolers of the court building were installed with new water taps.

On April 15, the officials found that there were four water taps missing from the second floor of the building. As the days passed, more taps were stolen from the bathrooms and coolers of the building. By May 19, it was revealed that a total of 64 brand new water taps had been stolen from the Session court building.

Regarding the matter, officials recovered CCTV footage of the building and started a search. They spotted a suspicious-looking person who was roaming around the bathrooms and coolers of the building every second day. On Monday, when the same person was seen roaming close to the bathroom located on the third floor of the building, he was put on a close watch by the officials. As soon as the man came out of the bathroom, he was stopped by the officials and from his pocket, three water taps were recovered.

Later, Karanj police was informed about the matter and the accused was taken to the police station.

Inspector FM Nayab of Karanj police station said, "During interrogation, we have come to know that the accused is an alcoholic and used to steal the taps from the court and later, used to sell them to a local scrap dealer for Rs 300 per kg, so that he could buy alcohol."

Further investigation revealed that Manu used to take an auto from his residence and used to reach the court every alternate day. After stealing four-five taps from the court, he used to go to a scrap dealer in Astodia and sell them.

As per police officials, each tap stolen was worth Rs 200. In the past month, Dantani stole taps worth around Rs 12,800 from the court and sold them off.

Scrap Earns Money

