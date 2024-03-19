Twitter
Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges 9 ED summonses in HC

'Will evacuate 9000 children from...': Russia amid war with Ukraine

The announcement came a day after President Putin said Kremlin wants to create a buffer zone to help protect border regions from long-range Ukrainian strikes.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 07:43 PM IST | Edited by : Prashant Tamta

A Russian border region plans to evacuate some 9,000 children from the area as it is continuously shelled from the Ukrainian side, an official said Tuesday. Kyiv's forces have increasingly been striking at targets behind the extensive front line that has changed little after more than two years of war.

The children are to be moved further east, away from the Ukraine border, the governor of Russia's Belgorod border region, Vyacheslev Gladkov, said. The announcement came a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Kremlin wants to create a buffer zone to help protect border regions from long-range Ukrainian strikes and cross-border raids.

Ukraine has increasingly used its long-range firepower to hit oil refineries and depots deep inside Russia and has sought to unsettle the Russian border regions, putting political pressure on Putin.
Three people were wounded in an attack Tuesday from Ukraine on the Belgorod region, Gladkov said, including a 14-year-old who had part of a limb amputated. His mother was also seriously hurt in the attack, he said.

READ | 'Making matters worse is...': US Senator expresses concern over CAA impact on Muslims in India

The previous day, four members of the same family died in an attack on the Belgorod village of Nikolskoe, according to Gladkov. A grandmother, mother, her partner and 17-year-old son were killed after a missile struck their house, he said.

It has not been possible to independently verify either side's battlefield claims. Two Ukrainian drones were shot down over Belgorod and another over the neighbouring Voronezh region overnight, the Russian defence ministry said. It gave no details of any damage or injuries.

Meanwhile, Russia used S-300 missiles to attack the city of Selydove in the eastern Donetsk region of Ukraine overnight. Four people were wounded and houses and cars were damaged, the regional prosecutor's office said. On Monday, Russian attacks in Donetsk killed one person and wounded another, according to Vadym Filashkin, the regional governor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI/AP)

