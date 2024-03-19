'Making matters worse is...': US Senator expresses concern over CAA impact on Muslims in India

Amid the swirling controversy over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a powerful US lawmaker, Ben Cardin, expressed concern about the Indian government's release of guidelines for enforcing the CAA, emphasising that collaboration between Washington and New Delhi must be based on common principles of protecting human rights regardless of religion.

Senator Ben Cardin, chairman of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said, "I am deeply concerned by the Indian government's decision to notify its controversial Citizenship Amendment Act, particularly the law's potential ramifications on India's Muslim community. Making matters worse is the fact that it is being pushed during the holy month of Ramadan."

He added, "As the US-India relationship deepens, it is critically important that our cooperation is based on our shared values of protecting the human rights of all persons, regardless of religion."

Recently, the US State Department expressed concerns over the notification of the CAA. According to reports, the Biden administration will closely monitor the CAA implementation. Spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "Respect for religious freedom and equal treatment under the law for all communities are fundamental democratic principles."

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019 grants citizenship to those who came to India before December 31, 2014, citing "religious persecution," and who are members of the six designated religious minorities (Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian).