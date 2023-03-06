Why is former Pakistan PM Imran Khan facing arrest? Know charges against him

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and controversial figure Imran Khan has landed in major legal trouble as the Pakistan police arrived at the residence of the former PM to arrest him, eventually being unable to find him and leading to major confusion.

The 70-year-old former Pakistan PM has been accused of avoiding arrest, and the police superintendent even went to Khan’s room, only to be unable to find him inside his home. Meanwhile, Imran Khan’s house was surrounded by hundreds of his supporters, rallying against the government.

The Islamabad Police tweeted on Sunday, “A team of Islamabad police has arrived in Lahore to arrest Imran Khan to comply with the court orders. Imran Khan is reluctant to surrender - the Superintendent of Police had gone into the room but Imran Khan was not present there.”

This comes as Imran Khan remains embroiled in multiple cases ranging from corruption to terrorism charges, with the former Prime Minister denying all the allegations against him. Here is all you need to know about why Pakistan wants Imran Khan behind bars.

Reason behind arrest warrant against Imran Khan

There are currently 70 cases pending against former Pakistan PM Imran Khan, with charges against him raging from corruption, terrorism, and anti-national activity. He was most recently charges with buying and selling the gifts brought to Pakistan by foreign dignitaries, leading to corruption charges.

Further, Imran Khan was charged with “terrorism” last year for remarks made at a public rally in Islamabad against police officials and a female judge who had ordered the arrest of Shahbaz Gill, who is one of the closest aides of Khan.

Last year, the Pakistan Election Commission ruled that Imran Khan’s party PTI had been receiving illegal funds from abroad, which is illegal in the country and is termed as embezzlement and corruption.

However, Imran Khan has alleged that all the cases filed against him are “fake” and has been urging the government to bring up proof against him in the hoard of cases filed against him in the country.

