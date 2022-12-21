Who is ‘Bikini Killer’ Charles Sobhraj, French murderer who preyed on 20 tourists through his ‘charm’?

Bikini Killer Charles Sobhraj (Photo - Reuters)

French serial killer Charles Sobhraj, who is also known as The Serpent or the Bikini Killer, is set to be released from jail after 19 years of imprisonment, on the order of the Nepal Supreme Court. He has been lodged in Nepali jail since 2003 on charges of murder.

Charles Sobhraj, who is a French serial killer with Indian and Vietnamese parentage, is known to have killed at least 20 people by duping them through his “charm and handsome personality”. The top Nepalese court has now ordered his deportation in the next 15 days.

In the 70s, he was charged by Nepalese authorities for entering the country through a fake passport and killing two backpackers, who were US citizens. The two victims of Charles Sobhraj in Nepal were US citizen Connie Jo Boronzich, 29, and his girlfriend Canadian Laurent Carrière, 26.

The Bikini Killer was sent to prison in 2003 and was sentenced to 21 years of rigorous imprisonment for killing the couple and using a fake passport. Now, after 19 years of his imprisonment, the serial killer has been ordered to be released by the Nepal Supreme Court.

Who is serial killer Charles Sobhraj?

Charles Sobhraj is a French serial killer, who is believed to have killed as many as 20 Western tourists throughout his lifetime. He was known as The Serpent due in many countries due to his snake-like ability to escape the authorities and murder charges.

Most of his victims were tourists, and he committed most of his murders in Thailand, according to reports. Sobhraj was often described as "handsome, charming and utterly without scruple", and he used his good looks and trusting personality to lure his victims.

Sobhraj used to lure people by showcasing an extravagant lifestyle, usually posing as a gem trader or a businessman. He used to befriend tourists and then defraud them for their money, and he usually ended up drugging and killing them.

Why was Charles Sobhraj called The Bikini Killer?

Charles Sobhraj committed his first murder in Thailand, where a woman was found drowning in a lake wearing a flowered bikini. Her autopsy later revealed that what was being termed a swimming accident was a murder. Another one of his victims was discovered in a bikini, and killed in a similar fashion, earning him the nickname of The Bikini Killer.

