‘C grade porn actor’: What is Imran Khan ‘sex call’ row? Explicit audio leak lands former Pakistan PM in controversy

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File photo)

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has landed in a major controversy after a leaked audio featuring him making waves in the political arena of the country. The sensational audio is reportedly a “sex call” between him and an unidentified female.

The “sex call” controversy kicked off a political row in Pakistan, with Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek -e-Insaaf (PTI) claiming that the audio clips are fake and have been released by the ruling government to defame their party chief.

Meanwhile, the opposition party has dubbed him a “C grade porn actor”, “disgusting and unethical” and “Pakistan’s Emraan Hashmi” for allegedly intimate conversations of the former Pakistan PM with a female friend, with the audio now going viral.

What is Imran Khan’s “sex call” controversy?

Just a few months before the general elections, several audio files shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on YouTube left the nation stunned, allegedly having the “phone sex” conversation of PTI chief Imran Khan with a woman.

The clips have now gone viral, and have very explicit subject matter, including a moment when the woman can be heard saying “I’m so sore because of what you have done to me, I can’t even go to the doctor.” The audio soon started sparking a political outrage against Khan in Pakistan.

In the phone call, the male voice – allegedly PTI chief Imran Khan – asks the woman to meet him but she refuses, saying that she is still “sore”. The pair then discusses the possibility of meeting the next day, but the man says that his family will be visiting.

The man, purported to be Imran Khan, says on the intimate phone call, “I will see if it's possible as my family and children are coming. I will try to get their visit delayed. I will let you know tomorrow.”

The public outrage against Imran Khan became at an all-time high, with several people calling him a “C-grade porn actor.” Naila Inayat, a journalist, and South Asia correspondent tweeted, “In the alleged sex call leak, Imran Khan has become Emraan Hashmi.”

Meanwhile, former Pakistan PM Imran Khan has not made any official comment on the controversy as of now.

