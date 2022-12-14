Search icon
Who is Bernard Arnault, World's new richest man? Hint: Owner of Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior

Bernard Arnault is the CEO of LVMH, the world's largest luxury goods company. He is the richest person in Europe.

Reported By:Raunak Jain| Edited By: Raunak Jain |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 14, 2022, 08:03 AM IST

Bernard Arnault, a French business magnate who is the chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, recently surpassed Elon Musk to become the richest person in the world. Arnault's net worth is estimated at over $200 billion, thanks to the success of LVMH and its portfolio of more than 60 luxury brands, including Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton, and Moët & Chandon. Arnault has been a major player in the luxury goods industry for decades and has overseen the rapid expansion of LVMH into a global empire. His success has made him one of the most influential and powerful figures in the business world.

Bernard Arnault was born in 1949 in Roubaix, France, Arnault studied engineering at the École Polytechnique in Paris before pursuing a career in business.

In 1984, Arnault acquired the luxury goods company Christian Dior, which was struggling financially at the time. Under Arnault's leadership, the company experienced rapid growth and expanded its portfolio to include other high-end brands such as Louis Vuitton, Moët & Chandon, and Hennessy. In 1987, Arnault merged Christian Dior with Moët Hennessy to form LVMH, which became the world's largest luxury goods company.

Today, LVMH has a market value of over $300 billion and includes more than 60 luxury brands in its portfolio. In addition to his role at LVMH, Arnault is also the majority shareholder of the luxury goods company Christian Dior SE.

Arnault is known for his passion for the arts and has donated millions of dollars to various cultural institutions, including the Louvre Museum in Paris. He has also been a major patron of the arts, supporting young artists and funding exhibitions of their work. In addition, Arnault is an avid collector of modern and contemporary art, with a personal collection worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

In addition to his business and philanthropic pursuits, Arnault is also known for his personal wealth. He is the richest person in Europe and the fourth-richest person in the world, with a net worth of over $100 billion. He has been listed on Forbes' annual list of the world's billionaires every year since 2001.

Despite his many accomplishments and personal wealth, Arnault has not been without controversy. In 2016, he faced criticism for applying for Belgian citizenship in response to potential changes to French tax laws. He ultimately withdrew his application and retained his French citizenship.

Overall, Bernard Arnault is a successful and influential figure in the world of business and the arts. His passion for luxury goods and the arts has helped him to build a global empire and make a significant impact on the world

