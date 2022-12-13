Did pilots advertently bring down MH370 flight? New evidence sparks conspiracy theory

New theroy sparks around MH370 disappearence | Photo: PTI

The Malaysian Airlines flight MH370 disappeared on March 8, 2014. People have been trying to solve the mystery behind the sudden disappearance of MH370. New evidence found from its debris suggests that the landing gear of the MH370 was down when the aircraft crashed into the Indian Ocean, killing 239 people on board. This gave birth to the theory that the pilots deliberately crashed the Malaysian flight.



As per the reports of the Independent, the Boeing 777 was rediscovered in Madagascan fisherman 25 days ago. According to experts, this is the first material evidence that suggests that the pilots intended to destroy the aircraft.

A British engineer Richard Godfrey and Blaine Gibson, an American MH370 wreckage hunter said that the plane was deliberately crashed. "The level of damage with fractures on all sides and the extreme force of the penetration right through the debris item lead to the conclusion that the end of the flight was in a high-speed dive designed to ensure the aircraft broke up into as many pieces as possible. The crash of MH370 was anything but a soft landing on the ocean," Mr Godfrey was quoted as saying by the Independent.

The piece of debris was found by a fisherman called Tataly in 2017. He kept the landing gear door at his home for five years as he was not aware of its significance.

"The combination of the high-speed impact designed to break up the aircraft and the extended landing gear designed to sink the aircraft as fast as possible both show a clear intent to hide the evidence of the crash," said Godfrey and Gibson to the Independent.

The landing gear is usually never lowered by the pilots during emergency landing on water because it increases the risk of the aircraft breaking into several pieces. It can also increase the chance of the plane sinking quickly, giving survivors very less time to get out, the experts said.