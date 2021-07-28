Viral video shows Taliban militant thrashing Afghan Comedian Khasha Zwan before his murder

Even as the Taliban has denied killing Afghanistan’s popular comedian Nazar Mohammad aka Khasha Zwan, a shocking video has emerged on social media showing him being thrashed in a vehicle. The comedian's killing has shocked the world.

Shared by Tajuden Soroush, a senior correspondent with Iran International on Twitter, the video shows three people in a car and one of the militants slapping him several times. The caption of the video shared by Soroush reads, "This video shows the moment, Kandahari comedian, Khasha was arrested by the Taliban, Slapping him inside the car and then killed him."

Media reports have claimed that the popular comedian was taken out of his home and murdered by unidentified gunmen last week.

On the other hand, even as Khasha's family has blamed the Taliban for the attack, the terrorist group has denied any role in it.

Since early May, violence has surged across several provinces of Afghanistan, including Kandahar, after the insurgents launched a sweeping offensive just days after the US-led foreign forces began their final withdrawal.

The Taliban's deadly assault has seen the insurgents capture scores of districts, border crossings, besides encircling several provincial capitals.

Over 22,000 Afghan families have fled from their homes to escape fighting in the former Taliban bastion of Kandahar as authorities arrested four suspected insurgents over this weeks rocket attack on Kabul.

Local authorities have set up four camps for the displaced people, which are estimated to be about 154,000, Kabul Times reported.