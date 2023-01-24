Search icon
US twin shooting: 7 killed in two shootings in California community

The two incidents, which were both highlighted by US media, took place on farms nearby, south of San Francisco.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: PTI |Updated: Jan 24, 2023, 08:35 AM IST

Seven people were killed in two related shootings Monday at a mushroom farm and a trucking firm in a coastal community south of San Francisco, and a suspect was in custody, officials said.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine says four people were killed at the farm and three at the trucking business on the outskirts of Half Moon Bay, a city about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of San Francisco.

It wasn't immediately clear how the locations were connected.

(Also Read: ‘I’ve got my team’s back,’ Ashneer Grover amid mass layoffs)

California state Sen. Josh Becker, who represents the area, said people were killed in separate shootings. San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa tweeted that one shooting happened at a mushroom farm.

The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office tweeted just before 5 p.m. That a suspect was in custody.

“There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time," the sheriff's office said.

Television footage from the area showed officers taking a man into custody without incident. Aerial television images also showed police officers collecting evidence from a farm with dozens of greenhouses.

