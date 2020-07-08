US to officially withdraw from WHO from July 6, 2021

United States President Donald Trump has issued a notification to the Congress and the United Nations informing that the US is formally lwithdrawing the World Health Organization (WHO) from July 6, 2021.

This comes after tensions with China over the handling of the coronavirus pandemic. The US is leaving the Geneva-based body after more than 70 years of membership.

US has given one-year notice for its withdrawal and paying Washington`s dues under a 1948 joint resolution of the US Congress. More than $200 million is owed to the WHO by the US, WHO's website stated.

In April, Trump announced the decision to halt America's funding of the World Health Organization (WHO) as he ordered a review to assess the UN body's role in "severely mismanaging and covering up" the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Trump had accused the WHO of taking side with China in the coronavirus outbreak that has forced more than half of the world's population under lockdown. He had claimed that China's incompetency has led to 184 countries "going through hell".

In May, Trump announced that the United States would withdraw from the WHO in the near future.

US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi called Trump's move "an act of true senselessness as WHO coordinates the global fight against COVID-19."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that the WHO is "absolutely critical to the world`s efforts to win the war against COVID-19."

"The Secretary-General ... is in the process of verifying with the World Health Organization whether all the conditions for such withdrawal are met," a statement issued by UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric stated.