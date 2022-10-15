'Pakistan may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world': US President Joe Biden

US President Joe Biden (file photo)

US President Joe Biden has said Pakistan may be 'one of the most dangerous nations in the world' as the country has nuclear weapons without cohesion.

"What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world, Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion", said US President Joe Biden at Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception on Friday.

The remarks on Pakistan were made while Biden was talking about US foreign policy with regard to China and Vladimir Putin`s Russia.

"This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what`s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said Biden, as quoted in a White House press release of his remarks at the Democratic party event.

Biden`s remarks could be seen as a setback to the Shehbaz Sharif government`s bid to improve ties with the US. At the event, Biden said there were enormous opportunities for the US to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century.

"So, folks, there`s a lot going on. A lot going on. But there`s also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century," the US president said.

These comments come two days after the release of the US` National Security Strategy. The 48-page document makes no reference to Pakistan.

