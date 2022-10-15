Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

'Pakistan may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world': US President Joe Biden

Pakistan may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world, says US President Joe Biden.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 15, 2022, 11:38 AM IST

'Pakistan may be one of the most dangerous nations in the world': US President Joe Biden
US President Joe Biden (file photo)

US President Joe Biden has said Pakistan may be 'one of the most dangerous nations in the world' as the country has nuclear weapons without cohesion.

"What I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world, Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion", said US President Joe Biden at Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee Reception on Friday.

The remarks on Pakistan were made while Biden was talking about US foreign policy with regard to China and Vladimir Putin`s Russia.

"This is a guy (Xi Jinping) who understands what he wants but has an enormous, enormous array of problems. How do we handle that? How do we handle that relative to what`s going on in Russia? And what I think is maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world: Pakistan. Nuclear weapons without any cohesion," said Biden, as quoted in a White House press release of his remarks at the Democratic party event.

Biden`s remarks could be seen as a setback to the Shehbaz Sharif government`s bid to improve ties with the US. At the event, Biden said there were enormous opportunities for the US to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century. 

"So, folks, there`s a lot going on. A lot going on. But there`s also enormous opportunities for the United States to change the dynamic in the second quarter of the 21st century," the US president said.

These comments come two days after the release of the US` National Security Strategy. The 48-page document makes no reference to Pakistan.

READ | Turkey coal mine explosion: 25 dead, many feared trapped at TTK Amasra Muessese Mudurlugu mine

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Nikki Tamboli looks sizzling hot in yellow saree, drops photos on Instagram
SL vs AFG: Meet Wazhma Ayoubi, 'mystery girl' spotted cheering for Afghanistan in Asia Cup
Who is Sanna Marin, 36-year-old PM of Finland whose leaked ‘Wild Party’ video caused massive outrage?
Krishnam Raju death: Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu others mourn veteran actor's demise
IN PICS: Staying at THIS hotel will cost you more than Rs 22 lakh per day
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 483 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for October 15
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.