Joe Biden supports permanent UNSC membership of India, Japan, Germany: Official

Joe Biden (File)

US President Joe Biden supports that India, Germany, and Japan should be made permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, a senior official told reporters. The officer, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, however, said a lot of work remains to be completed.

"We have historically and continue to stand behind the idea that Germany, Japan and India should be permanent members of the Security Council," the official said in response to a question.

On Wednesday, Biden addressed UNGA and stressed reforming the UN Security Council, the most powerful body of the organisation, saying the body needs to become more inclusive in order to respond to the needs of the current world.

Members of the UN Security Council, including the United States, should consistently uphold and defend the United Nations Charter and refrain from the use of the veto, except in rare and extraordinary situations, to ensure that the Council remains credible and effective, he said.

"That is also why the United States supports increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent representatives of the Council. This includes permanent seats for those nations we've long supported," Biden said.

The security council has a total of 15 members. Five nations -- China, France, Russia, UK and USA -- are permanent members and have veto powers.

The group is responsible for the maintenance of global peace.

The decision of the group is binding on all the other members of the United Nations.

With inputs from PTI