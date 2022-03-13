Ukraine-Russia war: Zelenskyy offers to meet Vladimir Putin in Jerusalem, Israeli PM to act as mediator

As the war between Ukraine and Russia further intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has offered to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold talks in an effort to resolve the conflict between the two nations.

News agency ANI quoted The Kyiv Independent as saying that the Ukrainian president has offered to meet with Putin in Jerusalem. Zelenskyy has further asked Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet to act as a mediator between the two when the talks are held.

According to Reuters reports, Zelenskyy said, “I said to (Bennett) that at present it`s not constructive to hold meetings in Russia, Ukraine, or Belarus. These are not the places where we (the leaders of the involved countries) can agree to stop the war... Do I consider Israel, Jerusalem in particular, to be such a place? I think the answer is yes.”

Further, Bennet acted as a mediator between the two nations and held a three-hour-long meeting with Vladimir Putin on the behalf of Ukraine last Saturday. The Israeli PM has since spoken with Putin and Zelenskyy separately multiple times.

Ukraine's foreign affairs minister Dmytro Kuleba had said very firmly that the country was ready to negotiate with Russia to end the war but they would not surrender or accept any ultimatum. Zelenskyy had also urged earlier that he doesn’t know when the war will end, but Ukraine will win.

The Ukrainian president had said that around 1300 soldiers in the country have been killed since the Russian invasion began, but the authorities in Ukraine claim that the number of Russian soldier casualties is much higher.

Russian forces had captured the city of Melitopol, which has a population of over 150,000, on Saturday. Ukraine has said that the attacks of Russia on its people have not stopped and several civilian deaths have been reported from the country in the last few days.