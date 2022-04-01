Ukraine's big claim - Putin's army retreats in Chernobyl

The Russia Ukraine war has reached day 38, but still there is no signs of it nearing an end. After peace talks between the two countries in Turkey, Russia had indicated to reduce attacks around Kyiv. Despite this, Russian attacks in other places continue.

Meanwhile, the BBC has claimed that Russian soldiers are going back from Chernobyl. The report claimed that Russian troops are now withdrawing from this Soviet Union-era nuclear plant. In such a situation, the question is arising whether Russia is able to achieve anything from this war?

Energoatom, the state-owned company that operates a nuclear plant in Ukraine, says that two troops of the Russian army are now moving from Chernobyl to Belarus. An agreement has been reached in this regard. US defence officials have confirmed this.

Russian soldiers become victims of radiation

At the beginning of the war, the Russian army occupied Chernobyl. Ukraine said on Thursday morning the invaders announced the abandonment of the Chernobyl nuclear plant. Ukraine also claimed that Russian troops had dug a trench in Chernobyl's most sensitive nuclear leak area, causing their forces to be exposed to radiation.

Some soldiers are being treated in Belarus for the effects of radiation. Although the Russian military says that when the nuclear plant was captured, the radiation level itself was normal. Significantly, the world's largest nuclear accident happened in Chernobyl.

Impact on wildlife

Nuclear experts believed there was no longer a threat of a second Chernobyl. Professor Clary Corkhill of the University of Sheffield told that there is no active nuclear reactor at that place now. If a reservoir of radioactive smoke is hidden somewhere, then it is a different matter.

The ruins of the Chernobyl nuclear plant caught fire in a Russian attack on March 4. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) criticised Russia and had also planned to go to that place. Scientists had also expressed concern about this. Professor Nig Braceford is studying the abandoned zone.

He says that after the attack on the Chernobyl nuclear plant, he no longer knows whether Ukrainian scientists will now be able to come to the lab built there. During the last 40 years, the place had become conducive for wildlife, but when people left, many rare species also went away. Now we do not know what effect this will have on the wildlife.

(With Agency Inputs)