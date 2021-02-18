Two Chinese online producers go missing after mocking President Xi Jinping

Two Chinese online video producers accused of making fun of Chinese President Xi Jinping have disappeared on the eve of Lunar New Year.

Asia News reported that the head of Qiang Guo Wa Ha, one of the youtube channels known for criticising the Chinese president, reported that the two producers have been missing for more than a week.

Apple Daily newspaper and Radio Free Asia stated that the chairperson and a manager of the Ru Mo Xin Lian She YouTube channel disappeared last Tuesday.

It must be noted that the Chinese Communist Party has a tendency to censor or suppress information that seems to undermine the ruling government's authority.

The government has also accused of making his critics disappear without a trace. In the past, he has locked up critics and also ordered people to barge into their houses. In spite of CCP's strong-arm tactics, several online channels are still criticising the Chinese government and mocking the country's president.

A Mandarin term called 'Ru Bao' has been coined to describe the mocking of President Xi Jinping.

Several 'Ru Bao' channels have been referring to Xi as Bao Zi, a steamed bun in Mandarin, ever since he visited a chain restaurant in Beijing and ordered buns in December 2013, while various others have referred to him as Winnie the Pooh, the animated bear made famous by Disney.

In late December, a Chinese activist, who retweeted a video of 'ink girl' Dong Yaoqiang, has been charged with 'inciting subversion of state power', an offence punishable by life imprisonment. In the live-stream, Dong had splashed ink on a poster of President Xi Jinping, and accused the Communist Party of 'thought control'.