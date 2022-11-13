Turkey: Istanbul rocked by deadly explosion, several injuries reported

Photo: Reuters

Taksim, a district in the heart of Istanbul, an explosion rocked a popular pedestrian thoroughfare and injured multiple people. There have been indications that emergency personnel have been sent to the location. According to the local governor and released footage, at least one person was killed and dozens were injured on Sunday when an explosion shook a major pedestrian area in the centre of Istanbul, sending people rushing from the blazing blaze.

Istiklal Avenue was immediately closed off by the police as ambulances rushed to the scene of the accident. According to TRT and other media sites, the Beyoglu neighbourhood of the city was just as crowded as usual with families out and about, people shopping, and tourists.

At 16:20 on Istiklal street, according to the first official statement released by Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.

“Today, at around 16.20, an explosion occurred in Taksim Istiklal Street in our Beyoğlu district. Our police, health, fire and AFAD teams were sent to the scene.” The Governor of Istanbul has confirmed the fatalities caused by the explosion on Istiklal.

The busy thoroughfare where the blast occurred is lined with stores and eateries. Both residents and visitors go to this location in large numbers on a regular basis. The neighbourhood has suffered a significant number of injuries, according to the local media, and Reuters has confirmed at least one fatality from the incident.

An investigation into the incident has been opened by Istanbul's Chief Prosecutor's Office.

“Due to the explosion in Istiklal Street today, an investigation has been started by our Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and 5 public prosecutors have been appointed for that purpose,” said the statement.

“In addition, a broadcast ban was issued by the Istanbul Criminal Court of Peace for all visual and audio news and social networking sites related to the explosion.”