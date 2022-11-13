2022 G20 Bali summit | Theme, agenda, leaders participating: Everything you need to know

Photo: G20 Indonesia/Twitter

The G20 (Group of Twenty) will meet on the Indonesian island of Bali on November 15 and 16. Focusing on global health architecture, the sustainable energy transition, and digital transformation, the 2022 edition aspires to build global governance and take action in these areas.

G20 Bali 2022 summit: Theme

The "Recover Together, Recover Stronger" motto will be the focus of the G20 Summit that year. Since a result of the worldwide pandemic that struck the globe in 2020, Indonesia has said that its presidency is guided by the concept of "recover together," as the world is experiencing difficulties in many areas, from health to education to international commerce.

The global crisis has been exacerbated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, rising prices, growing debt, and disastrous effects of climate change. In addition, the globe hasn't been able to solve the shared challenges because of disparities in nations' capacity to face crisis circumstances.

G20 Bali 2022 summit: Agenda

Global health architecture

The G20 meeting in Indonesia has made bolstering global health resilience and creating a more accessible, egalitarian, and crisis-ready global health system a top priority. The global health emergency planning, response, and resilience architecture has been called into question by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting the need for its improvement. The conference will include a number of panels where topics including post-COVID-19 infrastructure advancement and pandemic preparation will be tackled.

Digital transformation

At the summit, governments and other interested parties from across the world will discuss how to best take advantage of the digital revolution and ensure that everyone benefits from it. The conference will examine driving MSMEs into the digital ecosystem, digital entrepreneurship, and revitalising women's roles in the workplace through digital skills.

Sustainable energy transition

Third on the agenda of the G20 summit in Bali in 2022 is the promotion of an immediate transition to cleaner, greener energy sources in order to assure a brighter future for global civilization. Climate change has an impact on both local and global development, and this transition will aim to address these challenges. For this energy transition to be successful, substantial resources are needed. The Bali conference will focus on energy affordability, smart and clean energy technology.

G20 Bali 2022: Leaders attending the summit