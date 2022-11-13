Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

Two aircraft collide mid-air at US airshow, incident caught on camera

US air show: Number of casualties is not yet confirmed, and no spectators on the ground were reported injured.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 07:20 AM IST

Two aircraft collide mid-air at US airshow, incident caught on camera
Two aircraft collide mid-air at US airshow, incident caught on camera (Screengrab from video tweeted by Gian Kaizen)

Two military planes collided and crashed to the ground during an air show at Texas's Dallas Executive Airport in US on Saturday. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. The incident was caught on camera by the people attending the air show.

The two planes -- the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra -- collided and crashed around 1.20 pm, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.

Several videos posted on social media showed the smaller fighter plane appearing to fly into the B-17 bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke. Check out the video below.

The show was scheduled for November 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft. Its Saturday afternoon schedule included flying demonstrations including a bomber parade and fighter escorts featured the B-17 and P-63.

READ | LinkedIn users come together to help Indian father find work after getting fired by Meta

Air show safety - particularly with older military aircraft - has been a concern for years. In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators. In 2019, a bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people. The NTSB said then that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.

(With inputs from PTI)

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Bigg Boss 16: Know all about Bigg Boss Marathi 2 winner Shiv Thakare
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: As Indian all-rounder turns 29, here's a look at some of his fine performances in T20Is
As KL Rahul becomes the 3rd fastest batsman to score 2000 T20I runs, here's a look at other players with the same feat
Heyy Babyy, Housefull, Himmatwala: Films directed by Bigg Boss 16 contestant Sajid Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Who is Archana Gautam? Know all about actress, politician, Miss Bikini India winner
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.