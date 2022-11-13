Two aircraft collide mid-air at US airshow, incident caught on camera (Screengrab from video tweeted by Gian Kaizen)

Two military planes collided and crashed to the ground during an air show at Texas's Dallas Executive Airport in US on Saturday. It was unclear how many people were on board the aircraft. The incident was caught on camera by the people attending the air show.

The two planes -- the Boeing B-17 Flying Fortress and a Bell P-63 Kingcobra -- collided and crashed around 1.20 pm, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement. The collision occurred during the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas show.

Several videos posted on social media showed the smaller fighter plane appearing to fly into the B-17 bomber, causing them to quickly crash to the ground and setting off a large ball of fire and smoke. Check out the video below.

The show was scheduled for November 11-13, Veterans Day weekend, and guests were to see more than 40 World War II-era aircraft. Its Saturday afternoon schedule included flying demonstrations including a bomber parade and fighter escorts featured the B-17 and P-63.

Air show safety - particularly with older military aircraft - has been a concern for years. In 2011, 11 people were killed in Reno, Nevada, when a P-51 Mustang crashed into spectators. In 2019, a bomber crashed in Hartford, Connecticut, killing seven people. The NTSB said then that it had investigated 21 accidents since 1982 involving World War II-era bombers, resulting in 23 deaths.

