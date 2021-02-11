Headlines

Three rescued from island after surviving on coconuts, conchs and rats for over a month - Details here

The USCG spotted the stranded trio after they waved a makeshift flag to gain the attention of coast guards.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 11, 2021, 08:31 AM IST

The US coast guard (USCG) rescued three Cuban nationals, including 2 men and 1 woman, stranded on desert island of Anguilla Cay for around five weeks. The USCG spotted the stranded trio after they waved a makeshift flag to gain the attention of coast gurads.

The trio were left stranded on an uninhabited Bahamian island for 33 days after their boat capsized in the sea.

The Cubans were spotted by USCG while they were flying a routine mission from the Florida Keys. The USCG said that the two men and a woman survided on the uninhabited island by eating coconuts, conchs and rats.

“We were alerted to them by the flags that they actually had in addition to a large cross that they put out there for themselves,” helicopter pilot Mike Allert told the Miami TV station WPLG.

Allert added that they flew back around Anguilla Cay to probe the matter and a crew was sent on Monday to drop water, food and a radio. The trio were rescued from the island on Tuesday.

“Being out in those harsh elements for a long period of time, they were very happy to see us,” Allert told ABC’s Good Morning America.

Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Murray told the South Florida SunSentinel said that they were trying to find out more details about the rescued group and it was not clear that whether they were illegal immigrants trying to enter the US or were travelers lost at sea.

The trio were taken to the Lower Keys medical center for health check up.

“I cannot recall a time that we saved people who were stranded for over a month on an island. That is a new one for me,” said a USCG official.

