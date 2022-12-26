Threat of terror attack on Marriot hotel in Islamabad, US issues warning for Americans in Pakistan

Marriot Hotel in Islamabad, Pakistan (Photo - Cvent)

Just days after a suicide bombing attack in the capital city of Pakistan, United States officials have warned their citizens of another potential attack on a top hotel in Islamabad against the backdrop of the holiday season and New Year’s Eve.

The United States embassy in Islamabad on Sunday prohibited its staff from visiting the federal capital’s Marriott Hotel, citing concerns of a "possible attack". The US has also asked its citizens in Pakistan’s Islamabad to avoid crowded places, which might pose a threat of an attack.

In an official advisory, the US embassy said, “U.S. government staff prohibited from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel due to a security alert issued today, the US embassy asked its government staff to exercise vigilance at places of worship and avoid locations with large crowds. It also asked them to monitor local media for updates to possible attacks.”

The advisory from the US government comes just two days after a suicide bombing in the capital killed a policeman and wounded six others, the Dawn newspaper reported. Further, the US embassy said that it had information that “unknown persons” are planning an attack on the Marriot hotel.

In its security alert, the US embassy said it was "aware of information that unknown individuals are possibly plotting to attack Americans at the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad sometime during the holidays".

The alert on the US embassy website further said, “Effective immediately, the Embassy in Islamabad is prohibiting all American staff from visiting Islamabad’s Marriott Hotel.” This comes as the city of Islamabad remains under red alert due to a potential threat to the public.

As Islamabad was placed on red alert citing security concerns while banning all public gatherings, the embassy urged all Mission personnel to refrain from non-essential, unofficial travel to Islamabad throughout the holiday season.

The deadly terror attack in Islamabad two days ago claimed one life, while six others were left injured. The Pakistan Taliban had claimed responsibility for the attack, and the city of Islamabad was placed on high alert amid the potential threat.



