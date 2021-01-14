This US firm is paying for just watching Netflix and eating pizza

Imagine a job where you get paid for just eating pizza and watch Netflix. Sounds too good to be true? Well, it is now possible as a US-based company is now offering $500 to people for watching Netflix and eating pizza.

The lucrative job offer will be provided to the selected candidates who will get paid for literally just chilling. The vacancy was listed on Bonusfinder, an American website that deals in reviewing and offering legal gambling sites.

"Following a rocky start to 2021 and lockdowns coming back, the team at BonusFinder want to spread some cheer by opening a new role where you'll be paid to watch Netflix and eat takeout pizza," BonusFinder announced on its website.

One lucky candidate will be paid $500 ( which is approximately Rs 36,575) to eat takeout pizza and watch three Netflix shows on National Pizza Day that falls on February 9.

The job of the selected candidate will be to review each series they watch and grade it based on parameters like acting quality, series ending, drama, storyline, and plotline. The candidate will have to do the same with pizza. They will have to rate the takeout pizza based on taste, base texture, value for money, and more.

The job description asked the candidates to mention the shows they would like to watch while eating the pizza, including Queen's Gambit, Lupin, VirginRiver, The Umbrella Academy, and other Netflix shows.

Recently, another job opportunity attracted a lot of social media users, where a UK-based company wanted candidates for "Slipper Testing". The candidate was required to wear slippers for 12 hours a day, two days a month. A total monthly salary amounting to 333 pounds for two days a month for one year was offered. The candidate needed to give feedback on the slippers.