Taliban kills, kidnaps 500 ex-army and government officials for aiding the US

Ever since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan last year, they have been tracking American aided government officials. Contrary to their promise, they have been conducting investigations on such officials for months and despite promising to pardon have eventually punished them.

According to a report, 500 government officers have been killed or have gone missing till now. Taliban, however, calls these allegations baseless. According to media reports, the Taliban used many tactics to find the whereabouts of Afghan soldiers and government officials who helped the United States.

New reports claim that so far about 500 such people have been killed or are being held hostage. All of them are accused of helping the US military. News agency ANI quoted an investigation by the English daily New York Times as saying that the Taliban had started giving punishment as soon as they came to power.

What report says?

According to the report, in just six months, about 500 army personnel, officers and state officials were either killed or they suddenly went missing. Information has been given about 114 people missing from Kandahar and 86 murdered in Baghlan city. This was done despite the Taliban announcing it would pardon Afghan soldiers, officers and other government officials.

In Russia's state news agency Sputnik, an Afghan military commander has disclosed many vital things. On condition of anonymity, this military commander said that the Taliban had called military personnel, government employees and officials and others to the police headquarters to apologize.

The Taliban first interrogated and beat up the Afghans who reached the headquarters. Some of them died due to ruthless beatings, while some were given death penalty by the Taliban in their own way. The Taliban told these people that they fought against them for many years and killed their omrades. So how could they leave them alive?

The Taliban had already gathered all the information about government employees and military personnel. This includes forensic video examination, local media reports and direct interactions with victims, witnesses and families of victims.

Allegations of killing are false, says Taliban

The Taliban have said that there is no truth in such allegations. Allegations like murder or punishment are baseless. Taliban spokesperson claims that these false news are only to mislead the world. However, since the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, the situation is worse. The human rights situation has become alarming. Fearing the Taliban, thousands of Afghans have already fled the country.