Sri Lanka approves free entry for tourists from India, six other countries

Headlines

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

India gives 'Letter of Request' to France for buying 26 Rafale-M fighter jets for Navy

BJP's CM will be from backward class if elected to power in Telangana, says Amit Shah

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

DNA TV Show: Analysis on execution order of 8 Ex-Navy officers in Qatar for allegedly spying

10 longest running reality shows in India

10 tips to manage anxiety, fear

10 food habits that can help reverse fatty liver

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Who are the 8 ex-Indian navy officers sentenced to death penalty in 'Espionage' case in Qatar?

Game-changer move: India ramps up border drone defense after Hamas attack on Israel

US destroys two Syrian facilities after its forces were attack more than 12 times | US vs Syria

Bigg Boss 17's Sana Raees Khan reportedly slapped with Rs 10 crore defamation suit by Faizan Ansari for this reason

'It can't be...': Devoleena Bhattacharjee reacts strongly to Vicky Jain insulting Ankita Lokhande in Bigg Boss 17

This Padma Bhushan awardee, pan-India star worked as makeup artist in Sylvester Stallone's film, reason will shock you

HomeWorld

World

Sri Lanka approves free entry for tourists from India, six other countries

The Sri Lankan Cabinet approved free entry to travellers from India and six other countries with immediate effect.

article-main
Latest News

PTI

Updated: Oct 24, 2023, 06:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Sri Lankan Cabinet has approved the policy to issue free tourist visas to travellers from India and six other countries, Foreign Minister Ali Sabry said on Tuesday, amidst efforts to rebuild the debt-trapped island nation's tourism sector. Foreign Minister Sabry in a statement said that this would be carried out as a pilot project effective until March 31, 2024.

The Cabinet approved free entry to travellers from India, China, Russia, Malaysia, Japan, Indonesia, and Thailand with immediate effect. Tourists from these countries will be able to obtain visas when visiting Sri Lanka, without a fee.

India is traditionally Sri Lanka’s top inbound tourism market. In the September arrival figures, India topped with over 30,000 arrivals or 26 per cent with Chinese tourists trailing at over 8,000 arrivals as the second largest group. Tourist arrivals to the island had slumped since the 2019 Easter Sunday bombings that left 270 persons, including 11 Indians, dead and over 500 injured.

Sri Lanka, which has been grappling with unprecedented economic turmoil since its independence from Britain in 1948, is also facing political unrest with protesters demanding President Rajapaksa's resignation.

The economic crisis has prompted an acute shortage of essential items like food, medicine, cooking gas and other fuel, toilet paper and even matches, with Sri Lankans for months being forced to wait in lines lasting hours outside stores to buy fuel and cooking gas.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Google rolls out fact-check tool for images globally

Tiger 3 actress Michelle Lee reveals challenges she, Katrina Kaif faced in towel fight scene: 'Our towels needed to...'

Suriya reunites with Soorarai Pottru director Sudha Kongara in Suriya 43; Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma join cast

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Deals on best spilt ACs with up to 56% discount

Anushka Sharma shares pic of baby bump amid pregnancy rumours, fans congratulate Virat Kohli; but...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Bollywood celebrity inspired outfit ideas for this festival season

In pics: Sahil Salathia's latest photos from Dubai will make you envious

Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli: How Indian players have performed in previous editions of ODI World Cup

In pics: Inside Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani’s grand success party for Avinash Tiwary-starrer Bambai Meri Jaan

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE