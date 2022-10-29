Search icon
Shocking videos show South Korean authorities reviving dozens after stampede at Seoul Halloween event

Dozens of people fell unconscious in South Korea due to cardiac arrest after a stampede on Halloween night.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 29, 2022, 10:39 PM IST

Photo: Twitter/ @hyunsuinseoul

A video is circulating on social media that shows police and firemen trying to revive at least 50 people who went into cardiac arrest after a stampede at a prominent market in South Korea's capital Seoul during Halloween festivities. A crowd of around 1 lakh was gathered on Saturday night in Itaewon, a central district of the megacity which has hundreds of shops and some particularly narrow streets. 

Dozens of people fell unconscious near a hotel just before midnight, as per the reports of the Korea Herald. About 81 reports have been received regarding breathing difficulties as of 11:30 pm, said the report. 

 

 

The video shows that along with the police and firemen, common people also attempted resuscitation by pressing the chest to revive the heart. A fire department official confirmed the incident to news agency AFP, saying that more than 140 ambulances had been dispatched to the scene.

Read: At least 72 killed as storm Nalgae triggers floods, landslides in Philippines

A journalist with The Korea Herald, Hyunsu Yim, tweeted: "Absolute scenes of chaos in Itaewon right now as the Halloween night has turned into a major safety hazard with at least several party-goers being carried into ambulances."

 

 

Before the stampede, some Twitter users had been posting warnings to people not to come to the area as it was crowded beyond control.

