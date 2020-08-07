Significant rise in cybercrime amidst COVID-19 pandemic: United Nations

There has been a 350% increase in phishing websites in the first quarter of the year, targetting hospitals and health care systems to disrupt work corresponding to the COVID-19 pandemic, the United States counterterrorism chief said on Thursday.

An uptick in Phishing websites was responsible for a significant rise in cybercrime in recent months, Vladimir Voronkov told the UN Security Council.

He also said that the United Nations and the global experts are yet to comprehend the"the impact and consequences of the pandemic on global peace and security, and more specifically on organised crime and terrorism."

Representatives of 134 countries, 88 civil society and private sector organisations, 47 international and regional organisations and 40 United Nations bodies attended the weeklong meeting of first Virtual Counterterrorism at the United Nations which was held last month. In fact his statements to the security council were based on the observations recorded in the meeting.

Voronkov further said that even though most of the world is focused on COVID-19 necessitated health emergency, the world must not forget the threat of terrorism.

"Terrorists are generating funds from illicit trafficking in drugs, goods, natural resources and antiquities, as well as kidnapping for ransom, extorting and committing other heinous crimes." Voronkov said.

"The pandemic has the potential to act as a catalyst in the spread of terrorism and violent extremism by exacerbating inequalities, undermining social cohesion and fueling local conflicts," Voronkov added.

In many parts of the world, Voronkov asserted that "Terrorists are exploiting local grievances and poor governance to regroup and assert their control."