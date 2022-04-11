Shehbaz Sharif, the new Pakistan PM: 20 things to know about him

Shehbaz Sharif has now been elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan after Imran Khan failed to tackle the no-trust vote.

Here’s what you should know about Shehbaz Sharif:

--Shehbaz Sharif is the younger brother of former PM Nawaz Sharif, who served as the Prime Minister of Pakistan for three non-consecutive terms.

--A businessman by profession, he began his political career after getting elected to the Provincial Assembly of Punjab in the 1988 general election.

--In 1990, he was elected to the National Assembly of Pakistan. However, his term in the Assembly ended prematurely when it was dissolved in 1993.

--The younger of the Sharif brothers, Shehbaz Sharif has been the leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly of Pakistan since August 2018.

--Shehbaz Sharif is the president of the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and has previously served as the Chief Minister of Punjab thrice.

--He has been the longest-serving CM of Punjab - February 20, 1997-October 12, 1999; June 8, 2008-March 26, 2013; June 8, 2013-June 8, 2018.

--He was elected to the Punjab provincial assembly in 1988 and National Assembly in 1990. He was again elected to the Punjab assembly in 1993.

--Shehbaz Sharif was named leader of the Opposition in August 2018. He was elected as Chief Minister of Punjab province for the first time in 1997.

--After a military coup deposed the government in 1999, Shehbaz along with his family spent years of self-exile in Saudi Arabia and returned to Pakistan in 2007.

--Shehbaz Sharif was appointed the Chief Minister of Punjab for a second term after the PML-N's victory in the province in the 2008 general elections.

--Shehbaz was elected as the Chief Minister of Punjab for the third time in 2013 and served his term until his party's defeat in the 2018 general elections.

--He was nominated as the PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) President after his brother Nawaz Sharif was disqualified from holding office.

--He was nominated as the leader of the Opposition after the 2018 elections. On March 28, Shahbaz tabled the no-confidence resolution against Khan.

--In 2003, Shehbaz Sharif was charged with ordering the police in 1998 to kill five religious students suspected to be involved in terrorist acts.

--Sharif brothers returned to Pakistan in 2007, but Shehbaz was barred from running in elections a year later as the murder charges lingered.

--Shehbaz Sharif refuted the allegations and said they were politically motivated. He was acquitted of these murder charges in 2008.

--In December 2019, National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seized 23 of his properties, accusing him and his son, Hamza of money laundering.

--In September 2020, NAB arrested him at the Lahore High Court and indicted him on charges of money laundering and incarcerated pending trial.

--He was arrested on charges that he had accumulated assets worth Rs 7,328 million in connivance with his co-accused family members.

--In April 2021, the Lahore High Court released Shehbaz Sharif on bail in the money-laundering case.