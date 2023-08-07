Beware! Sending heart emoji to females on WhatsApp can now land you in jail

A fine of no more than 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars and a prison sentence of up to two years are possible penalties for this act.

According to Kuwaiti and Saudi Arabian authorities, sending a heart emoji to females now have a two-year prison sentence, according to Gulf News.

A fine of no more than 2,000 Kuwaiti dinars and a prison sentence of up to two years are possible penalties for this act, according to Kuwaiti attorney Haya Al Shalahi.

Similarly in Saudi Arabia, sending 'red heart' emojis on WhatsApp might land you in jail.

According to Saudi law, anyone found guilty of this offence faces a two- to five-year prison sentence as well as a fine of 100,000 Saudi Riyals.

Sending red hearts on WhatsApp may be considered "harassment" under Saudi law, according to a cybercrime expert.

According to Al Moataz Kutbi, a member of the Saudi Anti-Fraud Association, using "certain images and expressions during online conversations may turn into a harassment crime if a lawsuit is filed by the aggrieved party."

If the crime is repeated, the punishment could rise to a staggering 300,000 Saudi Riyals, with a possible five-year jail sentence.