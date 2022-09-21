Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld

‘Saddened, heartbroken over violence’: Hindu, Muslim leaders issue joint statement over Leicester tensions

After communal tensions broke out in Leicester city of the United Kingdom, leaders from both communities stepped forward to issue a joint statement.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 07:11 AM IST

‘Saddened, heartbroken over violence’: Hindu, Muslim leaders issue joint statement over Leicester tensions
Post-match violence in Leicester (Photo - Twitter)

Tensions have remained heightened in Leicester city of United Kingdom over a communal brawl between Hindu and Muslim groups, which led to bouts of violence in the city. Now, Hindu and Muslim community leaders have presented a joint statement over the violence.

While talking about how Leicester is “no place for any foreign extremist ideology that causes division", one of the community leaders said in the video, “We, the family of Leicester, stand in front of you not only as Hindus and Muslims but as brothers and sisters.”

The leader further read from the statement, “Our two faiths have lived harmoniously in this wonderful city for over half a century. We arrived in this city together. We faced the same challenges together. We fought off racist haters together, and collectively made this city a beacon of diversity and community cohesion.”

The two leaders expressed how both the communities are “saddened and heartbroken” by the brawl that broke out in Leicester a few days back, which resulted in violence and tensions. They further said that these incidents are “not part of a decent society”.

 

 

The leaders further urged the people of Leicester not to “give in to provocation with loud music, flag-bearing, derogatory chants or physical attacks against the fabric of worship". “We ask all to respect the sanctity of religious places, both mosques, and temples alike,” he further said.

Further, the Daily Mail reported that violent clashes between Hindus and Muslims in Leicester were the result of outsiders coming to the city and inflaming existing tensions, community leaders have said, as per IANS reports.

Over the weekend, police made 47 arrests after clashes between large groups of mostly young men in the east part of the city, as tensions boiled over following a recent cricket match between India and Pakistan.

According to local media reports, the relationship between the two communities has been strained for several months due to misinformation being spread online, and due to outsiders travelling to the city from areas like Birmingham.

(With IANS inputs)

READ | Ashok Gehlot gears up for Congress presidential polls, rallies Rajasthan MLAs in late-night meeting

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Ranveer Singh nude photoshoot: Here's how Alia Bhatt, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor reacted to controversy
Amjad Khan Death Anniversary: Here are 6 amazing tales you didn't know about India's unforgettable GABBAR!
Kiara Advani birthday: 6 times the actress made heads turn with her sizzling hot photos
Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Commemoration of 23rd anniversary of India's win over Pakistan
Speed Reads
More
First-image
David Warner shares pic of Aaron Finch-Virat Kohli, fan points out Rohit Sharma is captain
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.