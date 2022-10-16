Russia-Ukraine war: Terrorist attack Russian military site, 11 killed and 15 injured

Representational Image

In a terrorist attack on a Russian military installation in the Belgorod region on Saturday, 11 people were killed and 15 others were hurt. The Russian Defence Ministry said, "Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops at a Russian military firing range near Ukraine, before being killed.

The shooting occurred in the Belgorod region, which is in southwest Russia and borders Ukraine, according to a statement from the ministry. It claimed that during target practice, two volunteers from an unnamed former Soviet country opened fire on other soldiers. This led to their deaths from retaliation. The ministry called the incident a terrorist attack.

According to TASS, which cited the Russian Defence Ministry, the assault took place on Saturday during a training session at the Western Military District. Former Soviet states were allegedly the origins of the shooters. Officials from Russia have classified the attack as a terrorist act.

"As a result of a terrorist attack at a military training ground in the Belgorod region, 11 people were killed, 15 were injured and are receiving medical assistance," TASS reported.

"The incident occurred during a shooting training session with volunteers preparing for a special operation. The terrorists attacked the personnel of the unit with small-arms fire."

Two of the "terrorist act" perpetrators were killed by retaliatory fire at the practice area, as per the reports.

In western Russia, close to the Ukrainian border, is the Belgorod region.

The shooting takes place in the midst of a hastily organised mobilisation that President Vladimir Putin ordered to bolster Russian forces in Ukraine. This action sparked protests and forced hundreds of thousands to flee Russia.

In an effort to recruit 300,000 more reservists, Putin stated on Friday that more than 220,000 had already been called up.

Over the past week, Russian forces have launched hundreds of missile attacks against Ukraine.

The most recent occurred on Saturday and damaged an energy facility close to Kiev, raising concerns about blackouts.

According to President Vladimir Putin, the missile barrage was a success. "At least for now," he added, "there is no need for additional massive strikes."