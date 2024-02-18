Twitter
Russia claims 'full control' of Ukraine's Avdiivka amid war, President Putin calls it..

Russia made its largest push since capturing Bakhmut in May of last year, and it did so at a time when Ukraine is severely short on ammunition and new US military aid has been languishing in Congress for months.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 18, 2024, 07:19 AM IST

The military chief of Kyiv announced on Saturday that Ukrainian troops had left the destroyed eastern town of Avdiivka. Russian President Vladimir Putin referred to the city's capture as "an important victory." Russia made its largest push since capturing Bakhmut in May of last year, and it did so at a time when Ukraine is severely short on ammunition and new US military aid has been languishing in Congress for months.

Russia has been invading Ukraine for nearly two years, and this is the most obvious indication yet that Moscow is now winning the war after an attempt by the Ukrainians to counterattack last year failed to breach Russian defences.Amidst months of resistance from the Republican Congress to a fresh US military aid package for Kyiv, US President Joe Biden issued a warning this week that Avdiivka would fall to Russian forces due to ammunition shortages.

 

Biden contacted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, according to a statement released by the White House, to reaffirm the US commitment to continuing to support Ukraine and to stress the urgency with which Congress must approve the package necessary to equip Ukrainian soldiers.According to the White House, Ukraine was compelled to withdraw "due to dwindling supplies as a result of congressional inaction," which led to Ukrainian military having to ration ammunition and "Russia's first notable gains in months."

The Kremlin stated on its website that Putin praised armed forces and their commander upon his receipt of a report from Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu regarding the city's seizure."The head of state congratulated Russian soldiers on this success, an important victory," it said. Russian news agencies quoted Putin as saying in a telegram to the commander of the "centre" group of forces in Ukraine, Colonel-General Andrei Mordvichev,"I express my gratitude to all troops under your direction who took part in battles for Avdiivka,"

 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

